Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $17.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 66,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.08 per share, with a total value of $13,840,886.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,246.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $202.75 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

