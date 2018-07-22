MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $2.09-2.36 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.68 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 18.65%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $75.90 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $218,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,925.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

