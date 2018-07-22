Miners’ Reward Token Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $911,616.00 and approximately $301,479.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003972 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00461326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00163333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024064 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.