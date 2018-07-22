Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,067,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $112.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

