MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MidSouth Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.8863801307864 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSL. ValuEngine upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSL remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.27.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. research analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

