Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their $105.12 rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.