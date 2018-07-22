Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after buying an additional 1,958,119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,743,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after buying an additional 1,223,063 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,557,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,391,000 after buying an additional 594,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $665,011.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,846.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Micron Technology to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Micron Technology opened at $55.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

