MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MGDDY)

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR opened at $25.28 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

