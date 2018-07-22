Mesoblast (MESO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Mesoblast announced that the company entered into a partnership in (600535.SS – in chronic heart failure (CHF) and MPC-25-IC in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). We are factoring the China market into our model for HF and raising our price target to $16, from $14.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.32.

Shares of Mesoblast opened at $6.62 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $623.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 256.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $102,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 18.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

