Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLNX. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a $103.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a $83.60 rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $324,749.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,889 shares of company stock worth $29,798,229 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 710.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

