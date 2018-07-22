MEDX Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (MEDX)

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One MEDX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. MEDX has a market cap of $0.00 and $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEDX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003841 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00449992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00162892 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MEDX Token Profile

MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org . The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MEDX

MEDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.