Medallion Financial (MFIN) vs. Synchrony Financial (SYF) Financial Analysis

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $19.71 million 6.66 -$7.12 million $0.31 17.32 Synchrony Financial $16.70 billion 1.48 $1.94 billion $2.62 12.52

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial -80.33% -3.52% -1.54% Synchrony Financial 12.36% 15.60% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Synchrony Financial 1 4 10 0 2.60

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $40.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Medallion Financial does not pay a dividend. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

