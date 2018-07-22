Medallion Financial (MFIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Medallion Financial opened at $5.37 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.74. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan J. Tanenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,566 shares in the company, valued at $191,841.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Financial stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.55% of Medallion Financial worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

