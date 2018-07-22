Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $957,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,715 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

