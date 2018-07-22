Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.14 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 9.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Carnival by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of Carnival opened at $58.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $316,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

