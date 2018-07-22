MCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,659,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $86.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

