McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $157.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.