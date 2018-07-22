Matrix Service (MTRX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Matrix Service opened at $19.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,920.00 and a beta of 0.88. Matrix Service has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $410,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,684. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 156,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

