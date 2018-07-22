Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3910995118013 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $21.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $676,320 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

