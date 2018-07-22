Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.21

News articles about Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marlin Business Services earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.307923399882 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of MRLN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. 9,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.88. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $29,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $169,804 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

