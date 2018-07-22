Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $414,000.

Malibu Boats traded up $0.59, hitting $38.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 428,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,985. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.92 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

