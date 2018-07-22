Maker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $300,903.00 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Maker token can now be bought for about $622.80 or 0.08354070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, GOPAX, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. Maker has a total market cap of $416.17 million and $300,903.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00461622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00163740 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About Maker

Maker launched on November 25th, 2017. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,228 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

