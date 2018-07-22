MACRON Hits Market Capitalization of $119,426.00 (MCRN)

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One MACRON coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, MACRON has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MACRON has a market capitalization of $119,426.00 and approximately $335.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001179 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MACRON

MCRN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official website is macron.name . MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MACRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MACRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

