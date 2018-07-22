MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.27.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions opened at $23.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.76. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,460 shares of company stock worth $2,497,113 and have sold 16,251 shares worth $371,643. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.