Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mack Cali Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.584128732522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.47 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,216.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,382,216. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.