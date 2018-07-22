Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Pretium Resources (PVG) Financial Analysis

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion 1.92 $426.48 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.58 -$16.45 million $0.10 83.60

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pretium Resources does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 20.19% 9.90% 6.15% Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Pretium Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

