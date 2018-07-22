LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 175,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.