LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $431,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

