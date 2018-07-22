LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Exxon Mobil opened at $81.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

