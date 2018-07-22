LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,465,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Teladoc by 997.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 515,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 468,694 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 722,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 311,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 530,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 182,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teladoc by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price objective on Teladoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 price objective on Teladoc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Teladoc opened at $68.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Teladoc Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. Teladoc’s quarterly revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $1,558,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,844.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,752,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

