LoyalCoin Market Cap Hits $22.23 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $49,225.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00449199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00162161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024102 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000971 BTC.

LoyalCoin Token Profile

LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Token Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

