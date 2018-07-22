Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,206,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International opened at $36.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

