Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy opened at $35.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

