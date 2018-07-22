Longbow Research Analysts Give Garmin (GRMN) a $72.00 Price Target

Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Garmin opened at $64.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Garmin has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $14,705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,428,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $143,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,987,203 shares of company stock valued at $241,930,947. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

