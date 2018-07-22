Longbow Research Analysts Give Garmin (GRMN) a $72.00 Price Target

Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GRMN. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Garmin opened at $64.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Garmin has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $14,705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,428,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $143,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,987,203 shares of company stock valued at $241,930,947. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.