Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Lonestar Resources US opened at $10.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Murray purchased 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

