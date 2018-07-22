Live Stars Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Live Stars has a market cap of $695,335.00 and approximately $17,931.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Live Stars has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Live Stars

Live Stars was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,722,531 tokens. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Live Stars’ official message board is medium.com/live-stars . Live Stars’ official website is livestars.io

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Live Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

