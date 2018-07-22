Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,404.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $200,024.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,809.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,068. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.