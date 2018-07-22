LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $16,791.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000797 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,857.20 or 3.35970000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00125589 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

