Lionsgate (LGF) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a $26.09 rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lionsgate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

LGF stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Lionsgate has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

