Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (LGF.B) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B opened at $23.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.59. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $878,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 247,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $6,165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,100.

