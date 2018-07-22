Line (LN) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LN. ValuEngine upgraded Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Line from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LN opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40 and a beta of 1.37. Line has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $47.81.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $449.83 million during the quarter. Line had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 2.83%. analysts anticipate that Line will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Line by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Line by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 64,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

