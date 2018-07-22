Lindsay Co. (LNN) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of Lindsay traded down $0.49, reaching $93.61, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 45,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lindsay by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lindsay by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

