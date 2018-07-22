Lincoln National Corp Has $2.11 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160,762 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in General Electric by 8.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 270,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 80,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. General Electric has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

