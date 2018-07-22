Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) PT Set at $245.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGND. Argus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $231.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $235.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,232,527.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,564,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,786 shares of company stock worth $5,017,990. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

