Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media Formula One Series A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0675314012863 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A opened at $36.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 18.55%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $305,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

