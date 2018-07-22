Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. 208,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9,350.33%. analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

