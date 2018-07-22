LendingClub (LC) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.36. LendingClub shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 84241 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. UBS Group started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at $670,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $480,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 87.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

