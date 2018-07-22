Leju (LEJU) vs. Pico (PICO) Critical Contrast

Leju (NYSE: LEJU) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Leju and Pico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju -40.88% -57.49% -34.52% Pico -67.55% -1.60% -1.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leju and Pico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $362.53 million 0.68 -$160.90 million ($1.19) -1.53 Pico $36.28 million 7.79 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Pico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leju.

Risk and Volatility

Leju has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pico beats Leju on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate and home furnishing advertisers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

