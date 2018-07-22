Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Tennant (TNC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Tennant worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TNC. ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Tennant opened at $78.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Tennant has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. Tennant had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $48,472.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $30,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,461.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,654 shares of company stock worth $852,747. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.