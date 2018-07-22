LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group opened at $44.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $222,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,648,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,887,000 after acquiring an additional 378,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 613,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 398,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

